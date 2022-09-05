ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) – The -14.36% Downside Potential Remains

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 63.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.36 and a high of $314.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $296.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.25% off its average median price target of $255.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.55% off the consensus price target high of $338.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.04% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $292.19, the stock is 2.09% and 23.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 54.99% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 29.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.99%.

The stock witnessed a 33.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.01%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 657 employees, a market worth around $10.71B and $363.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 197.16 and Fwd P/E is 83.32. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.75% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.83M, and float is at 35.51M with Short Float at 5.83%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phung Trinh,the company’sVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Phung Trinh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $310.76 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25063.0 shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Zacharias Isaac (President, CCO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $308.25 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73563.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, PUCKETT DAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $292.21 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 39,938 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV).