SITM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider SiTime Corporation (SITM) Now

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is -66.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.11 and a high of $341.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $99.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.01, the stock is -20.25% and -34.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -51.44% off its SMA200. SITM registered -54.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.99%.

The stock witnessed a -27.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.75%, and is -14.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $288.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.51 and Fwd P/E is 23.33. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.02% and -71.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

SiTime Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.70% this year.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.15M, and float is at 16.03M with Short Float at 4.71%.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Assaderaghi Fariborz. SEC filings show that Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 468 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $113.00 per share for a total of $52884.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that VASHIST RAJESH (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $125.38 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the SITM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Takata Akira (Director) disposed off 260 shares at an average price of $135.76 for $35298.0. The insider now directly holds 11,093 shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM).