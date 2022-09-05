SNDR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Now

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is -16.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.69 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.26% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -2.36% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.52, the stock is -7.84% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. SNDR registered -2.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.53%.

The stock witnessed a -7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.31%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has around 16050 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.63 and Fwd P/E is 9.71. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.84% and -18.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schneider National Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.00% this year.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 52.88M with Short Float at 7.51%.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geyer David L,the company’sEVP, Pres. Transp. & Log. SEC filings show that Geyer David L sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $24.71 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Schneider National Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Devgun Shaleen (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 11,748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SNDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Reich Robert M JR (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $26.42 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 95,073 shares of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading -9.99% down over the past 12 months and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) that is 63.47% higher over the same period.