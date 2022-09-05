Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.98% Upside

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is 4.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.17 and a high of $59.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAH stock was last observed hovering at around $52.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.98% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -47.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.68, the stock is -0.68% and 17.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 12.10% off its SMA200. SAH registered 3.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.80%.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.08%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $13.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.82 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.24% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonic Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 776.00% this year.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 19.20M with Short Float at 22.61%.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH DAVID BRUTON,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH DAVID BRUTON sold 54,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $55.60 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that SMITH DAVID BRUTON (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 97,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $55.04 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the SAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, DYKE JEFF (President) disposed off 18,675 shares at an average price of $52.00 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 792,424 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -19.76% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 6.11% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 8.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.