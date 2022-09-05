Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Is Down -6.06% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.19 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is -6.47% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. SCS registered -22.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.40%.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.63%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.05% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.70M, and float is at 106.14M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S,the company’sSVP, CAO, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $11.26 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Niemann Jennifer C (Director) sold a total of 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $11.98 per share for $46708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19346.0 shares of the SCS stock.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -17.71% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 40.58% higher over the same period.