Telos Corporation (TLS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is -37.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.54 and a high of $34.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is 1.17% and 12.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.10% off its SMA200. TLS registered -70.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.67%.

The stock witnessed a 8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.49%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 849 employees, a market worth around $667.64M and $240.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.13. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.17% and -72.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.88M, and float is at 42.24M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood John B,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Wood John B bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.44 million shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Wood John B (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $18.14 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.8 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Wright Jefferson V. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $26.17 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 55,000 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).

Telos Corporation (TLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.10% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 16.90% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 29.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.