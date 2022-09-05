The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is -39.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $53.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.24% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.64, the stock is -10.76% and -13.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -31.94% off its SMA200. GBX registered -38.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.73%.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.64%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $940.59M and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.04% and -48.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.59M, and float is at 31.36M with Short Float at 6.65%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FURMAN WILLIAM A,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that FURMAN WILLIAM A sold 62,993 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $30.27 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Garza Antonio O (Director) bought a total of 8,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $30.50 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12972.0 shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, FURMAN WILLIAM A (Executive Chairman) disposed off 63,043 shares at an average price of $30.64 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 407,952 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is -19.35% lower over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -23.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.