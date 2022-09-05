These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is -11.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.99 and a high of $332.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMP stock was last observed hovering at around $269.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $306.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $335.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.84% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $268.42, the stock is -3.64% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. AMP registered -2.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.64%.

The stock witnessed a -0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.08%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $29.96B and $13.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -19.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.30M, and float is at 107.90M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharpe Robert Francis JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sharpe Robert Francis JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $277.01 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16500.0 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Berman Walter Stanley (EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO) sold a total of 8,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $312.01 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10751.0 shares of the AMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, CRACCHIOLO JAMES M (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 56,622 shares at an average price of $314.16 for $17.79 million. The insider now directly holds 160,597 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -17.58% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -24.29% lower over the same period. First Republic Bank (FRC) is -26.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.