These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is 4.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.39 and a high of $143.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $78.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.68% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -74.78% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.65, the stock is -2.89% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 1.73% off its SMA200. NVCR registered -43.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.23%.

The stock witnessed a 5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.43%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $8.48B and $545.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.48% and -45.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -819.30% this year.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.63M, and float is at 90.84M with Short Float at 7.64%.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benaim Ely,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Benaim Ely sold 5,959 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $73.73 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28672.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Leonard Frank X (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 414 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $69.66 per share for $28839.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Benaim Ely (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 437 shares at an average price of $69.66 for $30441.0. The insider now directly holds 34,631 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -28.88% down over the past 12 months.