These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.55 and a high of $83.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $59.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.23% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.37% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.77, the stock is -5.53% and -1.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. SF registered -15.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.11%.

The stock witnessed a -2.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.14%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $6.38B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.84% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.08M, and float is at 102.90M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Nesi Victor (Co-President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $71.74 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Nesi Victor (Co-President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $73.19 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 212,135 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 10.81% up over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 46.14% higher over the same period. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -56.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.