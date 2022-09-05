Things appear to be looking up for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is 24.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.14 and a high of $41.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATGE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.78% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.90, the stock is -4.49% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 17.56% off its SMA200. ATGE registered -1.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.71%.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) has around 4313 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.66. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.79% and -10.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.00% this year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.17M, and float is at 44.26M with Short Float at 9.28%.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krehbiel William V,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Krehbiel William V bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $31.67 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Bartholomew James Raymond (SVP – Chamberlain University) sold a total of 2,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $31.65 per share for $75327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2343.0 shares of the ATGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, O’KEEFE SHARON (Director) acquired 1,250 shares at an average price of $20.63 for $25788.0. The insider now directly holds 8,132 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading -10.64% down over the past 12 months. American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is -62.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.