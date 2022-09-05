Things appear to be looking up for Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is 10.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.70 and a high of $64.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $40.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.28% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.07, the stock is 1.03% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. WHD registered 11.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.15%.

The stock witnessed a 10.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.83%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1037 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $561.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.65% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.52M, and float is at 60.22M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Joel,the company’sSenior VP & COO. SEC filings show that Bender Joel sold 542,336 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.00 per share for a total of $29.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68604.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Bender Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 562,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $54.04 per share for $30.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50464.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Bender Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 24,680 shares at an average price of $52.87 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 612,800 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).