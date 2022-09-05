Things appear to be looking up for Enovis Corporation (ENOV)

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is -38.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.68 and a high of $94.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENOV stock was last observed hovering at around $49.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $48.99, the stock is -11.68% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -27.17% off its SMA200. ENOV registered -42.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.78%.

The stock witnessed a -14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.96%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $2.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.64% and -47.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Enovis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.08M, and float is at 47.84M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Enovis Corporation (ENOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tandy Bradley J,the company’sSVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tandy Bradley J sold 3,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $58.39 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13845.0 shares.

Enovis Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that KLECKNER JOHN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 44 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $56.73 per share for $2496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1661.0 shares of the ENOV stock.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is trading -13.32% down over the past 12 months and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is -1.66% lower over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -10.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.