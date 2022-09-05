Things appear to be looking up for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is -29.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $43.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.38% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.96, the stock is -4.28% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -14.89% off its SMA200. GIL registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.99%.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -31.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Gildan Activewear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 370.60% this year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.51M, and float is at 178.82M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -55.53% down over the past 12 months and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) that is -64.95% lower over the same period.