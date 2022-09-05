Things appear to be looking up for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is 39.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.66 and a high of $26.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMXI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.20, the stock is -9.74% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 15.27% off its SMA200. IMXI registered 21.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.04%.

The stock witnessed a -8.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.97%, and is -7.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $864.47M and $499.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.65 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.43% and -15.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Money Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.26M, and float is at 32.50M with Short Float at 2.96%.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Godfrey Adam P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Godfrey Adam P sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $25.79 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

International Money Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Wender Justin B (Director) sold a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $25.79 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the IMXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Godfrey Adam P (Director) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $25.17 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 1,824,351 shares of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI).