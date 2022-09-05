Things appear to be looking up for Matson Inc. (MATX)

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is -19.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.36 and a high of $125.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $73.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.85% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.24% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $72.61, the stock is -10.74% and -9.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.62% off its SMA200. MATX registered -12.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.15%.

The stock witnessed a -11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.05%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 4259 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $4.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.15 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.22% and -42.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.30%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.60% this year.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.90M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wall Jenai S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wall Jenai S bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $93750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12342.0 shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Rolfe Rusty K (EVP) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $81.64 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25499.0 shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, COX MATTHEW J (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $82.81 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 247,802 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -30.16% down over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 133.10% higher over the same period.