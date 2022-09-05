Things appear to be looking up for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.81 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.26% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.95% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.30, the stock is -7.56% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.23% off its SMA200. COOP registered 3.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.62%.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.54 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.33% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.00% this year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.71M, and float is at 70.05M with Short Float at 5.82%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bray Jesse K,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bray Jesse K sold 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $43.41 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $40.23 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the COOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 46,000 shares at an average price of $38.32 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 654,767 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP).