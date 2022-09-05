Things appear to be looking up for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) is -21.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.64, the stock is -9.63% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. INN registered -18.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.72%.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.45%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $854.23M and $542.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.22. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.03% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.20M, and float is at 103.76M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Daniel P,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Hansen Daniel P sold 193,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $10.57 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Hansen Daniel P (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $10.57 per share for $68739.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the INN stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -5.08% down over the past 12 months and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is 0.53% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -22.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.