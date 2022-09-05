Things appear to be looking up for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is -32.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.62 and a high of $405.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFX stock was last observed hovering at around $226.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.88% off its average median price target of $266.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.79% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 10.17% higher than the price target low of $248.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $222.77, the stock is -7.43% and -10.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.23% off its SMA200. TFX registered -44.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.35%.

The stock witnessed a -11.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.96%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $10.94B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.97% and -45.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teleflex Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.90M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDLE STUART A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RANDLE STUART A sold 3,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $283.31 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4320.0 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Kelly Liam (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 8,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $330.00 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25775.0 shares of the TFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Krakauer Andrew A (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $307.23 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 3,534 shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.97% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -35.28% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -10.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.