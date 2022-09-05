Udemy Inc. (UDMY) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) is -26.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $32.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDMY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.28, the stock is -3.83% and 11.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. UDMY registered a gain of 28.07% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has around 1498 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $570.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.87% and -56.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Udemy Inc. (UDMY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.03M, and float is at 128.15M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Udemy Inc. (UDMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gune Prasad,the company’sSVP, Product. SEC filings show that Gune Prasad sold 1,697 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $14.81 per share for a total of $25133.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Udemy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Brown Gregory Scott (President, Udemy Business) sold a total of 3,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $14.81 per share for $58633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the UDMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Venugopal Venu (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,376 shares at an average price of $14.81 for $35189.0. The insider now directly holds 277,298 shares of Udemy Inc. (UDMY).

Udemy Inc. (UDMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -14.97% down over the past 12 months and Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is -71.32% lower over the same period. Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is -71.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.