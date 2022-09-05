Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) is -43.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.20 and a high of $104.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RARE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.19% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 20.42% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.75, the stock is -4.91% and -13.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -27.09% off its SMA200. RARE registered -52.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.94%.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.12%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has around 1119 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $334.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.64% and -54.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.40% this year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.92M, and float is at 66.53M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Erik,the company’sEVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Erik sold 295 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $54.78 per share for a total of $16160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36160.0 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Huizenga Theodore Alan (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $84.55 per share for $11161.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16914.0 shares of the RARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Kassberg Thomas Richard (CBO & EVP) disposed off 10,281 shares at an average price of $67.01 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 227,559 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE).