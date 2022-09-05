uniQure N.V. (QURE) – The 59.49% Upside Potential Remains

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $38.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.04% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 13.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.66, the stock is 3.86% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. QURE registered -33.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.93%.

The stock witnessed a -17.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.19%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $62.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.02% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.10%).

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 350.30% this year.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.67M, and float is at 40.61M with Short Float at 8.21%.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuta Alexander Edward III,the company’sExecutive VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95196.0 shares.

uniQure N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that Kuta Alexander Edward III (Executive VP, Operations) sold a total of 10,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95196.0 shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Kuta Alexander Edward III (Executive VP, Operations) disposed off 5,643 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 95,196 shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE).

uniQure N.V. (QURE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -46.52% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 6.63% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -23.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.