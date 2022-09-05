Universal Display Corporation (OLED) on Track to Reach $145.00 in a Year

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is -35.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.71 and a high of $210.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLED stock was last observed hovering at around $108.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.75% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.21% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.60, the stock is -10.29% and -6.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. OLED registered -48.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.70%.

The stock witnessed a -10.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $576.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.72 and Fwd P/E is 22.74. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.99% and -49.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Display Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.39M, and float is at 43.35M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $107.25 per share for a total of $5.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Universal Display Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that ELIAS RICHARD C (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $123.87 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5680.0 shares of the OLED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, LACERTE LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 10,366 shares at an average price of $115.21 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 190,366 shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Who are the competitors?

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 11.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.