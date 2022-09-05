VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is -44.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $22.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZIO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.04% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 22.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -5.25% and 13.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -9.36% off its SMA200. VZIO registered -45.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.62%.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.62%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $2.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.77% and -51.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.80M, and float is at 52.99M with Short Float at 8.44%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. sold 4,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $11.31 per share for a total of $54390.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.91 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that O’Donnell Michael Josephsold a total of 1,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $11.59 per share for $21097.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the VZIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 54,950 shares at an average price of $12.28 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 11,910,927 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO).