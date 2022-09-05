What should you know before buying stock in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is -25.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.85 and a high of $46.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.96% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.27% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.92, the stock is -3.56% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -3.68% off its SMA200. CWH registered -26.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.45%.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 12584 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $7.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.50% and -36.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.74M, and float is at 38.25M with Short Float at 23.31%.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEMONIS MARCUS,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that LEMONIS MARCUS bought 38,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $26.36 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that SCHICKLI KENT DILLON (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $28.30 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75985.0 shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, SCHICKLI KENT DILLON (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 70,985 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Who are the competitors?

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is -26.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.