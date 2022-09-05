What should you know before buying stock in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is -11.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.25 and a high of $101.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INGR stock was last observed hovering at around $86.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.65% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.03% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.51, the stock is -6.63% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -6.00% off its SMA200. INGR registered -3.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.33%.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.16%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $7.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingredion Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.50% this year.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.40M, and float is at 65.37M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastos-Evans Valdirene,the company’sSr. VP and Pres, APAC. SEC filings show that Bastos-Evans Valdirene sold 1,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $85.52 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7375.0 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Gray James D (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $83.56 per share for $37.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26756.0 shares of the INGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Xu Jinghuai (SVP, Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 0 shares at an average price of $83.56 for $6.0. The insider now directly holds 16,064 shares of Ingredion Incorporated (INGR).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading 45.46% up over the past 12 months and MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) that is 54.34% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 28.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.