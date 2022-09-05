What should you know before buying stock in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is 29.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.01 and a high of $97.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.62% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.9% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.93, the stock is 9.41% and 24.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 34.38% off its SMA200. PLMR registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.60%.

The stock witnessed a 19.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.82%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $298.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.26 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.71% and -13.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.21M, and float is at 24.14M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uchida T Christopher,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Uchida T Christopher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $78000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23425.0 shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Armstrong Mac (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $78.32 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Uchida T Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $79.00 for $79000.0. The insider now directly holds 23,425 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 4.29% up over the past 12 months. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -5.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.