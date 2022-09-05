Why BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is -13.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.90 and a high of $46.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $36.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.38% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.49, the stock is -7.07% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.29% off its SMA200. BKU registered -12.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.99%.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.41%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has around 1465 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $975.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.64% and -21.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.04M, and float is at 77.27M with Short Float at 5.21%.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc. (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richards Jay D.,the company’sOfficer of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Richards Jay D. sold 7,415 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $41.40 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30973.0 shares.

BankUnited Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Malcolm Kevin A. (Officer of Subsidiary) sold a total of 703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $39.16 per share for $27529.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the BKU stock.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading -34.89% down over the past 12 months and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) that is 1.77% higher over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 37.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.