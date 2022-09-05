Why CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) is -63.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $69.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 34.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is -25.26% and -36.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -54.61% off its SMA200. LAW registered -77.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.37%.

The stock witnessed a -51.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.95%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $844.78M and $131.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.74% and -81.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CS Disco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.34M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 5.92%.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at CS Disco Inc. (LAW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blount Susan L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blount Susan L bought 1,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $14.39 per share for a total of $24967.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17223.0 shares.

CS Disco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Lafair Michael (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 48,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $29.53 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the LAW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Lafair Michael (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,640 shares at an average price of $24.15 for $39606.0. The insider now directly holds 391,403 shares of CS Disco Inc. (LAW).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is trading -8.56% down over the past 12 months. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is -45.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.