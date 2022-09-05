Why Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 52.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $17.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $14.56, the stock is -3.76% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 17.59% off its SMA200. LPG registered 42.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.18%.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $580.94M and $288.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.92% and -16.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.90M, and float is at 33.63M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coleman Thomas Jason,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coleman Thomas Jason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $15.63 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $15.43 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.33 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $15.23 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 2,360,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 53.41% up over the past 12 months.