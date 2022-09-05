Why First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is -17.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.47 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $44.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.28% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.32% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.73, the stock is -6.72% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -7.73% off its SMA200. FFIN registered -11.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.64%.

The stock witnessed a -5.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.04%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $6.04B and $392.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.90 and Fwd P/E is 23.90. Profit margin for the company is 58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.37% and -24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.68M, and float is at 136.57M with Short Float at 5.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Denny Michael B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Denny Michael B. bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $42.24 per share for a total of $97152.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88258.0 shares.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Nickles Robert Clark Jr (Director) bought a total of 271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $42.74 per share for $11583.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63333.0 shares of the FFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, TROTTER JOHNNY (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $39.34 for $39340.0. The insider now directly holds 893,757 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -3.34% down over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is 0.40% higher over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 15.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.