Why Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is -20.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -13.07% and -17.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -28.74% off its SMA200. FRBK registered -12.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.19%.

The stock witnessed a -18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.62%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $189.49M and $147.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.06% and -47.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.90% this year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.90M, and float is at 41.30M with Short Float at 17.53%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neilon Jay M,the company’sChief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Neilon Jay M sold 3,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $5.06 per share for a total of $17078.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60125.0 shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Logue Andrew J (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $5.06 per share for $13819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56645.0 shares of the FRBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Neilon Jay M (Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.97 for $74550.0. The insider now directly holds 63,500 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) that is trading -17.08% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -5.34% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 1.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.