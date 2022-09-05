Why should you keep an eye on Expensify Inc. (EXFY)?

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) is -62.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $51.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.39, the stock is -20.59% and -16.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -31.29% off its SMA200. EXFY registered a gain of -11.45% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -21.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.22%, and is -10.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $161.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.76. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.69% and -67.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expensify Inc. (EXFY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.47M, and float is at 38.13M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Expensify Inc. (EXFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaffer Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schaffer Ryan sold 4,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $93980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60399.0 shares.

Expensify Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Schaffer Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $20.01 per share for $94027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60399.0 shares of the EXFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Schaffer Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,699 shares at an average price of $20.11 for $94497.0. The insider now directly holds 60,399 shares of Expensify Inc. (EXFY).