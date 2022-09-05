Why should you keep an eye on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is -65.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is -4.05% and -15.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -55.24% off its SMA200. MUX registered -72.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.39%.

The stock witnessed a -12.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.84%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $153.11M and $128.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.96% and -74.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.43M, and float is at 39.07M with Short Float at 3.23%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mah G. Peter,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mah G. Peter bought 23,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $24990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31575.0 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -36.43% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 4.22% higher over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -42.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.