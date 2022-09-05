Why should you keep an eye on ON24 Inc. (ONTF)?

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) is -50.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.54 and a high of $22.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.59, the stock is -12.38% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -35.13% off its SMA200. ONTF registered -61.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.46%.

The stock witnessed a -18.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.36%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has around 717 employees, a market worth around $435.00M and $198.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.59% and -62.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON24 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -725.10% this year.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.19M, and float is at 43.23M with Short Float at 2.69%.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at ON24 Inc. (ONTF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vattuone Steven,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vattuone Steven sold 2,655 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $9.73 per share for a total of $25820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

ON24 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Blackie James (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 2,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $9.73 per share for $27386.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ONTF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Vattuone Steven (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,262 shares at an average price of $12.04 for $15191.0. The insider now directly holds 226,176 shares of ON24 Inc. (ONTF).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -14.97% down over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -25.10% lower over the same period. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -44.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.