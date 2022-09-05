Why should you keep an eye on Triton International Limited (TRTN)?

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.34 and a high of $72.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.97% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.76% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.37, the stock is -7.08% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -3.40% off its SMA200. TRTN registered 6.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.44%.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.65%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.84 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.82% and -17.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triton International Limited (TRTN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triton International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.46M, and float is at 60.74M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Triton International Limited (TRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Callaghan John F.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that O’Callaghan John F. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98702.0 shares.

Triton International Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that O’Callaghan John F. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Gallagher Michelle (Vice President, Controller) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $60.65 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,060 shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN).

Triton International Limited (TRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -74.76% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -9.82% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -11.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.