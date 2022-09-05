Why should you keep an eye on Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)?

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $28.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.04% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.7% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.38, the stock is 0.27% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 14.77% off its SMA200. PCVX registered -0.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.05%.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.46%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.21% and -7.05% from its 52-week high.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.82M, and float is at 52.07M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUGGENHIME ANDREW,the company’sPresident and CFO. SEC filings show that GUGGENHIME ANDREW sold 17,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42187.0 shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that GUGGENHIME ANDREW (President and CFO) sold a total of 1,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $28.00 per share for $36260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42187.0 shares of the PCVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, PICKERING GRANT (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.44 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 162,830 shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX).

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.97% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -2.43% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 11.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.