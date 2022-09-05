Why should you keep an eye on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) is 24.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $41.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XENE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.43% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.00, the stock is 1.99% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 26.12% off its SMA200. XENE registered 100.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.01%.

The stock witnessed a 7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.71%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $21.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.15% and -5.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.19M, and float is at 48.50M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBIN SHERRINGTON,the company’sEVP, Strategy & Innovation. SEC filings show that ROBIN SHERRINGTON sold 43,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $38.18 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16796.0 shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that ROBIN SHERRINGTON (EVP, Strategy & Innovation) sold a total of 21,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $38.57 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16796.0 shares of the XENE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, PIMSTONE SIMON N. (Director) disposed off 52,058 shares at an average price of $38.51 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 6,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) that is trading -73.39% down over the past 12 months and Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) that is -68.64% lower over the same period.