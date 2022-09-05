Will IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is -47.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $318.50 and a high of $695.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDXX stock was last observed hovering at around $349.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.1% off its average median price target of $495.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $582.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.15% higher than the price target low of $415.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $343.83, the stock is -8.13% and -8.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -27.20% off its SMA200. IDXX registered -49.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.82%.

The stock witnessed a -15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.73%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has around 10350 employees, a market worth around $30.37B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.44 and Fwd P/E is 35.68. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.95% and -50.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.00%).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.92M, and float is at 82.46M with Short Float at 2.38%.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AYERS JONATHAN W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that AYERS JONATHAN W sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $509.70 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that POLEWACZYK JAMES F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $633.00 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14818.0 shares of the IDXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, MCKEON BRIAN P (Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 9,225 shares at an average price of $620.73 for $5.73 million. The insider now directly holds 26,317 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.97% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -35.28% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -10.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.