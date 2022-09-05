Will Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) is -28.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.43 and a high of $48.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQSP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.14, the stock is -2.55% and -2.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. SQSP registered -54.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.12%.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $828.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.69. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.50% and -56.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.08M, and float is at 37.15M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Index Ventures Growth I Parall,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 238 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $5475.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76823.0 shares.

Squarespace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Index Ventures Growth I Parall (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $23.00 per share for $36689.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the SQSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Index Venture Growth Associate (10% Owner) disposed off 483,153 shares at an average price of $21.75 for $10.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP).