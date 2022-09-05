Will Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is -61.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.36% off the consensus price target high of $1.93 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.62% higher than the price target low of $1.01 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -8.23% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -44.68% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -68.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.54%.

The stock witnessed a -14.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.36%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.85% and -73.38% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.40% this year.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.51M, and float is at 117.02M with Short Float at 0.16%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Giardini Tony,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Giardini Tony bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $47500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Giardini Tony (President and CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $0.94 per share for $47000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Stairs Janice (Director) disposed off 19,287 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $38124.0. The insider now directly holds 298,361 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is -28.59% lower over the past 12 months.