AMAT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Now

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is -42.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.67 and a high of $167.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $91.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $91.24, the stock is -11.43% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -25.82% off its SMA200. AMAT registered -32.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.44%.

The stock witnessed a -17.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.63%, and is -7.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $78.98B and $25.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.21 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.37% and -45.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.90%).

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.00M, and float is at 857.28M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Little Teri A.,the company’sSVP, CLO. SEC filings show that Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $89.50 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83169.0 shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Little Teri A. (SVP, CLO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $86.30 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93169.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, DICKERSON GARY E (President and CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $152.79 for $45.84 million. The insider now directly holds 1,668,504 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 1.69% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -11.47% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -26.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.