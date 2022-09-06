Analysts suggest Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) could spike 91.36% in a year

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) is -68.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.36% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 27.11% and 12.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.8 million and changing 54.87% at the moment leaves the stock -50.23% off its SMA200. VERO registered -77.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.11%.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.81%, and is 55.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.86% over the week and 14.91% over the month.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $22.90M and $110.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.48% and -79.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.90% this year.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.13M, and float is at 61.48M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Serafino Domenic,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Serafino Domenic bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $12304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Venus Concept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Serafino Domenic (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $0.34 per share for $12720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the VERO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, HOLLMIG STANLEY TYLER (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $25720.0. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO).