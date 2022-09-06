Check out this: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) could be on the verge of a big rally

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -19.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.51 and a high of $485.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $294.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.72% off its average median price target of $387.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.83% off the consensus price target high of $531.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -57.09% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $314.17, the stock is -0.88% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.75 million and changing 6.70% at the moment leaves the stock -6.26% off its SMA200. LULU registered -19.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.00%.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.44%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $37.58B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.91% and -35.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.30% this year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.62M, and float is at 111.83M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Kourtney,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibson Kourtney bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $280.12 per share for a total of $56024.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1302.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that Henry Kathryn (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $432.41 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3804.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Henry Kathryn (Director) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $420.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 4,054 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -35.39% down over the past 12 months.