CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is 14.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $15.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is 21.06% and 48.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock 46.90% off its SMA200. COMM registered -19.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.43%.

The stock witnessed a 29.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.64%, and is 23.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $8.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.24% and -20.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.60M, and float is at 203.00M with Short Float at 5.03%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lorentzen Kyle David,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Lorentzen Kyle David bought 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $10.69 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Treadway Charles L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 48,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $10.41 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.07 for $50344.0. The insider now directly holds 559,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.10% down over the past 12 months.