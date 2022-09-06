CVS Health Corporation (CVS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CVS Stock Is Going Next

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -3.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.78 and a high of $111.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $99.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.51% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.47% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.44, the stock is -3.09% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -0.51% off its SMA200. CVS registered 14.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.47%.

The stock witnessed a -2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $131.19B and $307.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.59% and -10.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.15%.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lotvin Alan,the company’sEVP&President-PharmacyServices. SEC filings show that Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $104.00 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Finke Daniel P (EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits) sold a total of 9,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32150.0 shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) disposed off 120,899 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $11.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.36% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 21.86% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 25.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.