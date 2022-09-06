FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) down -24.23% since start of the year

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -24.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is -11.54% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.88 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -21.67% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -38.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.57%.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is -6.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $88.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.28% and -66.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Michael S.,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $55440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22761.0 shares.