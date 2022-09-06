Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is 40.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $21.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOLI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.61% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.61% higher than the price target low of $20.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.76, the stock is 22.00% and 26.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing 16.51% at the moment leaves the stock 31.12% off its SMA200. HOLI registered 1.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.24%.

The stock witnessed a 30.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.75%, and is 19.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has around 3876 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $707.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.82% and -6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.20M, and float is at 56.23M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -22.66% down over the past 12 months and Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) that is -27.25% lower over the same period. ABB Ltd (ABB) is -27.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.