Is Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) a good stock to buy now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 23.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.14, the stock is 1.48% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.66 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 7.03% off its SMA200. UEC registered 45.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.25%.

The stock witnessed a -0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.08%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $23.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.92% and -37.27% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.67M, and float is at 280.59M with Short Float at 16.99%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballesta Moya Gloria L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ballesta Moya Gloria L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $29200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74394.0 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -7.64% down over the past 12 months and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) that is 52.25% higher over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -5.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.