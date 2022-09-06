Okta Inc. (OKTA) – The 35.37% Upside Potential Remains

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is -71.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.12 and a high of $276.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $60.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.86% off the consensus price target high of $174.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 0.57% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.63, the stock is -33.61% and -33.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.03 million and changing 6.65% at the moment leaves the stock -56.02% off its SMA200. OKTA registered -76.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.20%.

The stock witnessed a -37.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.31%, and is -30.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 5776 employees, a market worth around $9.56B and $1.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.20% and -76.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.70% this year.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.40M, and float is at 148.71M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kerrest Jacques Frederic. SEC filings show that Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $99.14 per share for a total of $19828.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Kerrest Jacques Fredericsold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $99.16 per share for $9916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16561.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Tighe Brett (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,913 shares at an average price of $79.97 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 31,189 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -0.81% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -72.82% lower over the same period.